Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial Technologies is one of North America’s leading distributors of bearings, linear technologies, power transmission components, rubber products, specialty maintenance items and electrical/mechanical and fluid power products and systems to the MRO (maintenance and repair operations) and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) markets. The company offers products to a broad cross-section of U.S. industries. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Sunday, September 4th.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) traded down 0.57% on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. 168,563 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.93. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company earned $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.57 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post $2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 134.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/applied-industrial-technologies-inc-ait-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1134200.html.

In other news, Director L Thomas Hiltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $272,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $228,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 92.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.