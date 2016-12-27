Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (NYSE:ANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (NYSE:ANH) opened at 5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business earned $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,737,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 532,935 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. by 68.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Talkot Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. during the third quarter valued at $338,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANH. TheStreet raised shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objective is to provide risk-adjusted total returns to its stockholders over the long-term through dividends and through capital appreciation. Its strategy is to invest in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and residential mortgage loans.

