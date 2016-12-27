Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sprint Corp. (S)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) recently:

  • 12/21/2016 – Sprint Corp. had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.
  • 12/16/2016 – Sprint Corp. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.
  • 12/16/2016 – Sprint Corp. had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 12/15/2016 – Sprint Corp. had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.
  • 11/20/2016 – Sprint Corp. had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.
  • 11/14/2016 – Sprint Corp. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co..

Shares of Sprint Corp. (NYSE:S) opened at 8.50 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $33.84 billion. Sprint Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Sprint Corp. (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 billion. Sprint Corp. had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp. will post ($0.83) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger Sole-Rafols sold 49,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $375,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,516,241 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,294.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 52,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $385,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 205,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

