Shares of PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $103.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PriceSmart an industry rank of 48 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on PriceSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Expect PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/analysts-expect-pricesmart-inc-psmt-to-announce-0-78-earnings-per-share/1133964.html.

In other news, EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $119,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $146,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PriceSmart by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PriceSmart by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) traded down 0.112% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.605. 41,935 shares of the company traded hands. PriceSmart has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.004 and a beta of 1.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business earned $711.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PriceSmart (PSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.