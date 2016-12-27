Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $41.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. an industry rank of 25 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.
PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) traded up 1.98% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. 7,418 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $530.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.17.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.
In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 800 shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $34,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through the subsidiaries owned by its direct subsidiary, Park-Ohio Industries, Inc (Park-Ohio). Park-Ohio is an industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business operating in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.
