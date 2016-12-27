ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ANA Holdings Inc. is an airline holding company operating primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers scheduled & unscheduled air passenger services and air courier services, business of buying, selling, leasing and maintenance of aircraft and aircraft parts and Aircraft transportation ground support business including passenger boarding procedures and loading of hand baggage. ANA Holdings Inc., formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd., is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of ANA Holdings (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) opened at 5.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.29. ANA Holdings has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

About ANA Holdings

ANA HOLDINGS INC. is a holding company. The Company operates as an aviation company with global operations. Its segments include Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation business comprises domestic passenger operations, international passenger operations, and cargo and mail operations.

