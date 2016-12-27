Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Major Shareholder Buys $410,172.75 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 85,275 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $410,172.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 189,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $854,645.00.
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) remained flat at $4.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,664 shares. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $710.21 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company earned $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. will post ($1.41) EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 224.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $317,000.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FOLD. Cowen and Company set a $12.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate, migalastat HCl (Galafold), is an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which is a type of lysosomal storage disorder (LSD).
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.