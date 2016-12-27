Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 85,275 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $410,172.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 189,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $854,645.00.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) remained flat at $4.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,664 shares. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $710.21 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company earned $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. will post ($1.41) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Major Shareholder Buys $410,172.75 in Stock” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/amicus-therapeutics-inc-fold-major-shareholder-buys-410172-75-in-stock/1134010.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 224.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $317,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOLD. Cowen and Company set a $12.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate, migalastat HCl (Galafold), is an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which is a type of lysosomal storage disorder (LSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.