Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $41,227,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,151 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,259,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. were worth $41,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,123 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 794,296 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,465,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded up 0.65% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 218,872 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $63.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will post $3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. HSBC started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Vetr upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 20,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,519.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT), consulting and business process services. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, which includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services; Healthcare, which includes healthcare providers and payers, as well as life sciences customers, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies; Manufacturing, Retail and Logistics, which includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers, as well as customers providing logistics services, and Other, which includes communications, manufacturing/retail/logistics, and high technology.

