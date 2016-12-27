American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AMERICAN WOODMARK CORP. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Co. currently offers framed stock cabinets in almost 100 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low- pressure laminate surfaces. The entire product offering includes thirty-three door designs and five colors. “

American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ:AMWD) opened at 76.10 on Monday. American Woodmark Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08.

American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm earned $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.61 million. American Woodmark Corp. had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Corp. will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark Corp. news, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,929,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $380,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,887,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,643,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark Corp. by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Corp. during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Corp. during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark Corp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark Corp.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

