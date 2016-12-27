American International Group Inc. Sells 577 Shares of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 47.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 139,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) traded up 0.31% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. 261,094 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. American Campus Communities Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $54.56.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm earned $196.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities Inc. will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Campus Communities to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other news, insider William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 12,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $621,814.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,623,556.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Beese sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $41,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

