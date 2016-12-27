American International Group Inc. Has $33,624,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,913,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,036,000 after buying an additional 2,282,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,773,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,321,000 after buying an additional 681,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,037,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,872,000 after buying an additional 2,109,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,293,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,270,000 after buying an additional 469,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,196,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,634,000 after buying an additional 1,261,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) traded up 0.69% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. 556,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Texas Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.73 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business earned $3.68 billion during the quarter. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Inc. will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

In related news, insider Brian T. Crutcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $1,060,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,860,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

