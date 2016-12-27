American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. American Assets Capital Advisers raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers now owns 68,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,427,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,040,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 385,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 401,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) traded up 0.86% on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 611,189 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.54. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $38.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business earned $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/american-international-group-inc-boosts-stake-in-omega-healthcare-investors-inc-ohi/1134059.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Korman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $2,929,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 774,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,690,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $637,868.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,396.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (Omega) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in income producing healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities located throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.