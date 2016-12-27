American Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,806 Shares of Icon PLC (ICLR)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Icon PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,806 shares during the period. Icon PLC comprises 4.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon PLC were worth $63,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Icon PLC by 1,102.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 959,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after buying an additional 879,609 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Icon PLC by 59.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,364,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,521,000 after buying an additional 878,007 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Icon PLC by 588.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 555,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after buying an additional 475,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Icon PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,218,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Icon PLC by 694.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 246,361 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Icon PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) opened at 75.46 on Tuesday. Icon PLC has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22.

Icon PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.14 million. Icon PLC had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icon PLC will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Icon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks Inc. downgraded Icon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Avondale Partners upgraded Icon PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Icon PLC in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.28.

About Icon PLC

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

