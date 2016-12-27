American Capital Management Inc. Has $16,962,000 Position in Fleetmatics Group PLC (FLTX)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fleetmatics Group PLC (NYSE:FLTX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Fleetmatics Group PLC accounts for approximately 1.3% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fleetmatics Group PLC were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fleetmatics Group PLC by 115.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fleetmatics Group PLC by 34.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fleetmatics Group PLC during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fleetmatics Group PLC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fleetmatics Group PLC during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fleetmatics Group PLC (NYSE:FLTX) remained flat at $60.00 during trading on Tuesday. Fleetmatics Group PLC has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $60.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47.

About Fleetmatics Group PLC

Fleetmatics Group PLC is a holding company. The Company is a provider of mobile workforce solutions for service-based businesses of all sizes delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). It offers Web-based and mobile application solutions that provide fleet operators with access to vehicle location, fuel usage, speed and mileage and others into their mobile workforce.

