American Capital Management Inc. Buys 78,290 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 742,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,290 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for about 2.1% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,176,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $15,530,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 72.6% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,082,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,871,000 after buying an additional 455,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,886,000 after buying an additional 229,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after buying an additional 225,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) traded up 1.631% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.825. The company had a trading volume of 42,444 shares. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock’s market cap is $2.25 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $49,824.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company’s Actionable Intelligence solutions address Customer Engagement Optimization, Security Intelligence, and Fraud, Risk and Compliance. It offers services, such as strategic consulting, implementation services, training, maintenance and round the clock support, as well as a range of deployment models.

