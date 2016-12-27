American Assets Investment Management LLC Maintains Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

American Assets Investment Management LLC maintained its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 27.8% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,487 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.41 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Hilliard Lyons raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Citrin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 4,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $152,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of approximately 34 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 11.7 million square feet.

