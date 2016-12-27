Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 11,291 Shares of Southern Co. (SO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,379,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,139,000 after buying an additional 3,222,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,544,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,153,000 after buying an additional 858,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 25,650,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,660,000 after buying an additional 749,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Southern by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,032,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,708,000 after buying an additional 2,194,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,577,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,291,000 after buying an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) traded down 0.06% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,931 shares. Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm earned $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. Southern’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Southern Co. will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.27%.

WARNING: “Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 11,291 Shares of Southern Co. (SO)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/alpha-cubed-investments-llc-acquires-11291-shares-of-southern-co-so/1134180.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. SunTrust Banks Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co. (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.