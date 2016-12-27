Allstate Corp. (ALL) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allstate Corp. were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp. by 654.6% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp. by 64.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp. by 434.5% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate Corp. during the second quarter worth about $199,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,974 shares. Allstate Corp. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Allstate Corp. had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company earned $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp. will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allstate Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/allstate-corp-all-position-boosted-by-state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue/1134241.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Allstate Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $73.00 target price on Allstate Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Allstate Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Allstate Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allstate Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

In other news, Chairman Thomas J. Wilson sold 22,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $1,674,804.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 46,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $3,365,328.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate Corp.

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.