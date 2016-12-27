Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,922,907 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 3,738,843 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $812,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 33,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $3,001,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 27,527.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 897,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after buying an additional 894,372 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $61,823,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $55,126,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 657.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 527,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after buying an additional 457,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,292,000 after buying an additional 401,560 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 385,531 shares. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $102.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company earned $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.61 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post $2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Align Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

