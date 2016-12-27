Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on January 17th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) opened at 109.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. The company’s market cap is $8.68 billion. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $70.69 and a 12-month high of $114.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current year.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $3,107,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,722,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $768,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,684,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing office/laboratory and technology office space for lease to the science and technology industries. It is focused on collaborative science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

