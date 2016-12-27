Alcentra Capital Corp. (ABDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Alcentra Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ABDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Alcentra Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ABDC) opened at 12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. Alcentra Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp. by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp. by 173.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp. by 107.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp. by 18.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcentra Capital Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alcentra Capital Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alcentra Capital Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Alcentra Capital Corp. Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

