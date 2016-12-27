Aimia Inc (AIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.92.

AIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aimia in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Aimia (TSE:AIM) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. 188,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company’s market cap is $1.32 billion. Aimia has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc is a Canada-based data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the regional business segments of Canada; the United States and Asia-Pacific (US & APAC), and Europe, the Middle-East and Africa (EMEA). In Canada, it owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program.

