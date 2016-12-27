AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.15 on January 12th

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) opened at 36.295 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.47 million and a PE ratio of 16.937. AGT Food and Ingredients has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

AGT Food and Ingredients Company Profile

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT), formerly Alliance Grain Traders Inc, is a processor and splitter of pulse crops. The Company is engaged in pulse and staple food processing and distribution, with processing facilities and sales offices located around the world. It operates in three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing, which includes the operations of AGT subsidiaries and facilities in Canada, the United States, Australia, China and a portion of the operations in Turkey; Trading and Distribution, which includes operations in Europe, Russia, India and a portion of the operations in Canada, Turkey and Australia, and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods, which include subsidiaries and facilities in the United States, Canada, South Africa and a portion of the operations in Turkey.

