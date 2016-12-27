AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 239.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,752 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 90.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 405.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,803.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) traded up 0.65% on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. 1,251,183 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr cut Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.20 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

