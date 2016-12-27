Aegis Initiates Coverage on Navistar International Corp. (NAV)

Aegis started coverage on shares of Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navistar International Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Navistar International Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Navistar International Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Navistar International Corp. from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Navistar International Corp. from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Navistar International Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) opened at 31.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.59 billion. Navistar International Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.67. The firm earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navistar International Corp. will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Navistar International Corp. by 25.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Navistar International Corp. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Navistar International Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Navistar International Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,509,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navistar International Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International Corp.

Navistar International Corporation (NIC) is a holding company, whose principal operating subsidiaries are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company is a manufacturer of International brand commercial and military trucks, MaxxForce brand diesel engines, IC Bus (IC) brand school and commercial buses, as well as a provider of service parts for trucks and diesel engines.

