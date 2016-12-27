adidas AG (ADS) PT Set at €112.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been given a €112.00 ($116.67) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €166.00 ($172.92) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Baader Bank set a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($168.75) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €137.00 ($142.71) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Commerzbank AG set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €141.76 ($147.67).
adidas AG (FRA:ADS) opened at 144.40 on Tuesday. adidas AG has a 52-week low of €82.64 and a 52-week high of €160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of €28.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €142.11.
adidas AG Company Profile
.
Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.