adidas AG (ADS) PT Set at €112.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been given a €112.00 ($116.67) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €166.00 ($172.92) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Baader Bank set a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($168.75) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €137.00 ($142.71) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Commerzbank AG set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €141.76 ($147.67).

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) opened at 144.40 on Tuesday. adidas AG has a 52-week low of €82.64 and a 52-week high of €160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of €28.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €142.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/adidas-ag-ads-pt-set-at-112-00-by-hauck-aufhaeuser/1133535.html.

adidas AG Company Profile

.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.