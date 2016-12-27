Acxiom Corp. (ACXM) is Kalmar Investments Inc. DE’s 2nd Largest Position

Kalmar Investments Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Acxiom Corp. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the period. Acxiom Corp. comprises approximately 2.6% of Kalmar Investments Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE’s holdings in Acxiom Corp. were worth $57,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Acxiom Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acxiom Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acxiom Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Acxiom Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Acxiom Corp. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Acxiom Corp. (NASDAQ:ACXM) opened at 26.94 on Tuesday. Acxiom Corp. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Acxiom Corp. (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business earned $217 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.47 million. Acxiom Corp. had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acxiom Corp. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acxiom Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acxiom Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom Corp. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Acxiom Corp. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Acxiom Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acxiom Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Acxiom Corp.

Acxiom Corporation (Acxiom) is a technology and enablement services company. The Company operates through three business segments: Marketing Services, Audience Solutions, and Connectivity. The Company’s Marketing Services segment helps clients to unify data at individual level. The Audience Solutions segment helps clients to validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insight and keep it up to date, enabling clients to reach desired audiences with relevant messages.

