Actuant Corp.’s (ATU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Actuant Corp. (NYSE:ATU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Aegis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. downgraded shares of Actuant Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Actuant Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Actuant Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Actuant Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Actuant Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Actuant Corp. (NYSE:ATU) traded up 0.56% on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 335,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.59 billion. Actuant Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28.

Actuant Corp. (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company earned $266 million during the quarter. Actuant Corp. had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. Actuant Corp.’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Actuant Corp. will post ($0.01) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of Actuant Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,928.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker purchased 15,000 shares of Actuant Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,584.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Actuant Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Actuant Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Actuant Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Actuant Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Actuant Corp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About Actuant Corp.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

