Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Acquires $599,051.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) insider Brian J. Blaser purchased 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $599,051.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 38.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parasol Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 66.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
