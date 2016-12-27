123,302 Shares in Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,000. Foot Locker makes up approximately 1.3% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,566,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,377,000 after buying an additional 1,721,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,953,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,628,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,837,000 after buying an additional 816,951 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,871,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,438,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,786,000 after buying an additional 991,321 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) traded up 0.22% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,527 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.63. Foot Locker Inc. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker Inc. will post $4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Vetr upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.65.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Nicholas P. Dipaolo sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarobin Gilbert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.

