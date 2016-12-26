Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America Corp. began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a below average rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.27.
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) opened at 53.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $53.78.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.
In related news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $500,058.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $494,062.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,617.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.
