Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America Corp. began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a below average rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) opened at 53.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $53.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/zoetis-inc-zts-given-outperform-rating-at-bmo-capital-markets/1133058.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In related news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $500,058.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $494,062.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,617.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.