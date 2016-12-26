Zions Bancorp (ZION) Upgraded at Bank of America Corp.

Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered shares of Zions Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zions Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. RBC Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard Young sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $641,947.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,103,000 after buying an additional 596,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,955,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after buying an additional 382,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,408,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,769,000 after buying an additional 109,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,359,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after buying an additional 393,926 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,092,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,971,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through seven segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado and The Commerce Bank of Washington. It focuses on providing community banking services and its core business lines are small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending; trust and wealth management; limited capital markets activities, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting, and investment activities.

