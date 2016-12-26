Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) to “Hold”

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries Inc.’s primary business is the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of consumer apparel products in the popular to better price ranges. Substantially all of their distribution facilities, offices and customers are located in the United States. Oxford is organized into four operating groups that reflect four major product lines: Oxford Shirt Group, Lanier Clothes, Oxford Slacks and the Oxford Womenswear Group. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OXM. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Oxford Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) opened at 60.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $278,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $649,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

