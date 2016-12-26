Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blue Nile Inc. (NILE) to “Hold”

Blue Nile Inc. (NASDAQ:NILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Blue Nile Inc is the leading online retailer of diamonds and fine jewelry. It has built a well respected brand by providing consumers with a better way to buy diamonds and fine jewelry. Blue Nile has established some of the highest quality standards in the industry and provides consumers with in-depth educational materials and unique online tools that place consumers in control of the jewelry shopping process. The Blue Nile websites showcase thousands of independently certified diamonds and fine jewelry at prices significantly below traditional retail. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Nile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blue Nile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Blue Nile (NASDAQ:NILE) opened at 40.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. Blue Nile has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.73 million, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.05.

Blue Nile (NASDAQ:NILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.75 million. Blue Nile had a return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blue Nile will post $0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NILE. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Nile during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Blue Nile by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Nile by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 49,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Nile by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Nile by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Blue Nile Company Profile

Blue Nile Inc is a United States-based online jeweler. The Company primarily sells diamonds and fine jewelry online. The Company offers signature diamonds, such as Round, Princess, Emerald, Asscher, and Cushion Hearts & Arrows. The Company offers a range of engagement ring collections, such as Solitaire, Halo, Vintage, Diamond Sidestones, Sapphire Sidestones, Three-Stone, Diamond Preset and Gemstone Preset.

