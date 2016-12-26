Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. is a global producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. The Company along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products to over 4,000 customers in approximately 100 countries with the majority of sales in Europe and North America. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) opened at 12.08 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The stock’s market cap is $1.40 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -5,994.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $7,094,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 188,439 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19,965.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 110,606 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

