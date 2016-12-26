Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) to Sell

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “For Teva, 2016 was a transition year as it worked on the integration of Actavis Generics. Teva continues to progress with its branded and generics drugs pipeline and is looking to strengthen its biosimilar pipeline. However, in the transition period, headwinds exist in the form of fewer large generic opportunities, generic competition for Copaxone, new competition for branded products and a higher cost base. Meanwhile, the generics segment could remain under pressure due to pricing erosion as well as the absence of important new product launches. Also, Teva’s shares underperformed the generic industry this year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $71.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $68.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $66.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 36.82 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post $5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 143.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,700,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,263,000 after buying an additional 13,385,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,265,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,261,000 after buying an additional 5,722,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,211,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,095,000 after buying an additional 4,389,590 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,466,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,062,000 after buying an additional 3,594,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,654,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,498,000 after buying an additional 2,375,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

