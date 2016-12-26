Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Svenska Cellulosa AB (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa AB (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) opened at 27.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. Svenska Cellulosa AB has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-svenska-cellulosa-ab-svcby-to-sell/1132786.html.

Svenska Cellulosa AB Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA) is a hygiene and forest products company that develops and produces personal care, tissue and forest products. The Company has three business areas: Personal Care, which consists of incontinence products, baby diapers and feminine care products; Tissue, which manufactures and sells consumer tissue and away-from-home (AfH) tissue, and Forest Products, in which SCA manufactures and sells paper for packaging and print, pulp, solid-wood products and renewable energy.

