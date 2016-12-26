Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) to Hold

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of NeuroMetrix in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright set a $4.50 price objective on NeuroMetrix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) opened at 0.6698 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.96. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56 million.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.06. The company earned $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 146.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuroMetrix will post ($6.39) EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroMetrix stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 87,973 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of NeuroMetrix worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc (NeuroMetrix) is a health-care company that develops wearable medical technology and point-of-care tests that help patients and physicians manage chronic pain, nerve diseases and sleep disorders. The Company operates through the sale of medical equipment and consumables segment. Its products are sold in the United States and selected overseas markets.

