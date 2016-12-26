Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lennar Corp. (LEN) to Hold

Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Lennar beat expectations on both the counts for the fourth time in a row in fiscal 2016. Earnings increased 10.7% year over year driven by strong revenues and improved SG&A leverage. Revenues also grew 14.6% year over year buoyed by higher deliveries. The company is one of the best positioned homebuilders to capitalize on the housing recovery, courtesy of the diverse revenue mix, steady top-line performance, above-average order growth and improving SG&A leverage. Moreover, the company’s ancillary platforms — Rialto, Multi-Family, FivePoint and Financial Services — are evolving and should improve further. However, labor shortage and gross margin compression due to rising land and labor costs might keep the housing momentum in check going forward.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Lennar Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar Corp. from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Lennar Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lennar Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Lennar Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) opened at 42.56 on Thursday. Lennar Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Lennar Corp. had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm earned $3.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Corp. will post $3.82 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-lennar-corp-len-to-hold/1132681.html.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $840,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Corp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Corp. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder that operates in various states with deliveries of over 24,290 new homes. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding activities, which include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Homebuilding Southeast Florida and Homebuilding Houston; Lennar Financial Services; Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar Corp. (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.