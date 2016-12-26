Zacks: Analysts Set $33.00 Target Price for TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. TriCo Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 6.8% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.49 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TriCo Bancshares an industry rank of 20 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Reddish sold 35,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $1,108,129.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carol A. Ward sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $35,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 399,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $803,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,790,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,742,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) opened at 33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $774.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is the bank holding company of Tri Counties Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through community banking segment. The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in approximately 30 counties in Northern and Central California. The Bank operates from over 50 traditional branches and over 10 in-store branches.

