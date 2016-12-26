WSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:WSCI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $6.22 million during the quarter. WSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

WSI Industries (NASDAQ:WSCI) opened at 3.10 on Monday. WSI Industries has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.21.

WARNING: “WSI Industries Inc. (WSCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/wsi-industries-inc-wsci-releases-quarterly-earnings-results/1132991.html.

About WSI Industries

WSI Industries, Inc is involved in the precision machining and assembly of complex parts and components business. The Company primarily serves a range of markets, including aerospace, avionics, defense, energy and power sports. It offers a range of engineering, design, machining, sourcing, assembly, shipping and project management solutions.

