WSI Industries Inc. (WSCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:WSCI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $6.22 million during the quarter. WSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.
WSI Industries (NASDAQ:WSCI) opened at 3.10 on Monday. WSI Industries has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.21.
About WSI Industries
WSI Industries, Inc is involved in the precision machining and assembly of complex parts and components business. The Company primarily serves a range of markets, including aerospace, avionics, defense, energy and power sports. It offers a range of engineering, design, machining, sourcing, assembly, shipping and project management solutions.
