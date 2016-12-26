Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Whirlpool Corp. were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Corp. by 35.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Corp. during the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. Kanaly Trust Co raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Corp. by 79.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Corp. by 2.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.95. 561,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.94. Whirlpool Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $194.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.27.

Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.22. Whirlpool Corp. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corp. will post $14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Whirlpool Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/whirlpool-corp-whr-position-raised-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department/1133331.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool Corp. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Whirlpool Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Whirlpool Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool Corp. from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.88.

About Whirlpool Corp.

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company manufactures products in approximately 15 countries and markets products around the world under brand names, such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air and Indesit. The Company’s segments include North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.