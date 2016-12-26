Western Union Co. (WU) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,181,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Western Union were worth $191,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banced Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Western Union by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Western Union by 34.2% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) opened at 21.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16. Western Union Co. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Western Union Co. (WU) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/western-union-co-wu-shares-bought-by-blackrock-fund-advisors/1133077.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Vetr lowered Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 5th. BTIG Research set a $23.00 price target on Western Union and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

In related news, Director Michael Miles sold 21,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $433,493.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,303.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. Western Union’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment is engaged in individual money transfers from one consumer to another.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.