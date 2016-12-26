Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co. comprises approximately 3.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co. were worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. by 631.0% in the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 190,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 29,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 954,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,253,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) traded up 0.38% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.96. 8,312,986 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Co. has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $58.02.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Co. had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co. will post $4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Wells Fargo & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.12.

About Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

