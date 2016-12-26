Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC):

  • 12/23/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 12/15/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FBR & Co.
  • 12/15/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/13/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 12/6/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Rafferty Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/4/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
  • 12/1/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 11/30/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/28/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $46.56 price target on the stock.
  • 11/28/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/18/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.55. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 11/18/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to an “underperform” rating.
  • 11/17/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $46.19 price target on the stock.
  • 11/17/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Rafferty Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/16/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $46.16 price target on the stock.
  • 11/15/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.22 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.55.
  • 11/10/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
  • 11/9/2016 – Wells Fargo & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.66 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) traded up 0.38% on Monday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,312,986 shares. Wells Fargo & Co. has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co. had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co. will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

