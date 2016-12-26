Weight Watchers International Inc. (WTW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Vetr Inc.

Weight Watchers International Inc. (NYSE:WTW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $9.75 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) opened at 12.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company earned $281 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.25 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,569,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,289,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after buying an additional 256,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 760,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 704,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

