WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 32,259 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 827.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,259 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,636,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,269,618,000 after buying an additional 4,692,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,516,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,494,000 after buying an additional 1,331,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,729,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,217,000 after buying an additional 668,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 42,696,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,157,000 after buying an additional 832,523 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,832,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,518,000 after buying an additional 1,415,650 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,759,433 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $311.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Compass Point started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.89 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

In related news, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

