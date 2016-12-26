Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,549,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,573,000 after buying an additional 15,793,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,195,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,106,000 after buying an additional 1,937,880 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,097,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,718,788 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 251.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 2,219,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,749,000 after buying an additional 1,587,753 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,393,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded down 0.33% during trading on Monday, reaching $51.37. 2,859,969 shares of the company traded hands. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. The company’s market capitalization is $63.65 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post ($2.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -17.67%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.03.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (ConocoPhillips) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through six operating segments, which are primarily defined by geographic region: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

