Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €166.00 Price Target by equinet AG Analysts

equinet AG set a €166.00 ($172.92) target price on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €153.00 ($159.38) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($102.08) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.46 ($142.14).

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) opened at 137.359 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of €68.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €124.02 and its 200 day moving average is €121.56. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €92.78 and a 1-year high of €140.00.

Volkswagen AG Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is an automobile manufacturer and a carmaker. The Company develops vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles. The activities of its Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

