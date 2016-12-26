Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vodafone Group PLC were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,345,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,787,000 after buying an additional 531,609 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 7,732,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,871,000 after buying an additional 749,822 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,393,000 after buying an additional 131,445 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 3.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,052,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,392,000 after buying an additional 60,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 14.6% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,979,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,152,000 after buying an additional 251,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) remained flat at $24.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,708 shares. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.52.

Vodafone Group PLC Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

